Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking

Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in prison, followed by a 7-year term of supervised release for possessing more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture and more than 40 grams of a fentanyl mixture with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Parole is not available for prisoners sentenced in the federal system, the release states.

ATF Louisville and Louisville Metro Police Department handled the investigation with assistance from the Evansville Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

