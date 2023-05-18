Louisville Medical and Educational District announces new ambassador program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, the Louisville Medical and Educational District, also known as LOUMED, announced a new ambassador program aimed at sprucing up the area.

LOUMED refers to a 22-block area in downtown Louisville that’s home to JCTC, Norton Healthcare, UofL Health and the UofL Health Sciences Center.

City leaders announced a new ambassador program in partnership with Block by Block.

Ambassadors will be walking around the LOUMED District each day, helping to improve the experience for visitors, employees, students and patients. They will also work to build a safer environment after a 2022 survey found that safety was the number one concern.

“In addition to the $300-billion that our partners have collectively invested, or will be investing in their own campuses, the LOUMED partners decided that we needed to address safety right away, even before announcing an executive director,” LOUMED Executive Director Nadareca Thibeaux said. “So the $1-million yearly investment and partnership with Block by Block began in March, and they’re here to provide safety, cleaning, way-finding, hospitality services to our district.”

City leaders said the LOUMED District attracts more than 1.5-million visitors each year and employs 16,000 people.

