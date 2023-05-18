Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person down in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue around 1:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. EMS pronounced the man dead on arrival.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

