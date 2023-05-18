Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in PRP

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Greenwood Road at Sky Blue Avenue around 7:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation and officers are trying to figure out an exact location. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

