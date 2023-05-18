Contact Troubleshooters
Police presence in eastern Jefferson County due to escaped inmate

A heavy police presence has been spotted in eastern Jefferson County near the I-265/I-71 interchange on Thursday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in eastern Jefferson County near the I-265/I-71 interchange due to an escaped inmate, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD confirmed the escape inmate as Norman K. Wolfe, 31, and has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well as convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police said new charges are expected once Wolfe is taken into custody.

Court documents state Wolfe was expected to appear in court in Trimble County on Thursday morning.

Norman K. Wolfe(LMPD)

Eyewitness report from WAVE reporter Olivia Russell spotted a person hanging out of an unmarked black SUV around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Russell described the person as wearing what appeared to be an “orange jumpsuit.”

Jefferson County Public Schools said kids at several nearby schools are being kept inside until they receive the all-clear from police.

The list of schools include Norton Commons Elementary, Norton Elementary, Bowen Elementary, Chancey Elementary, Wilder Elementary, Zachary Taylor Elementary, Kammerer Middle, Westport Middle and Ballard High School.

JCPS did confirm the police activity was not connected to any of the district’s schools.

Kentucky Country Day School, a private school in Louisville near the area, also confirmed it is in soft lockdown as requested by LMPD, according to a message sent to school families.

“We are cooperating with and awaiting an all-clear message from law enforcement,” Sam O’Brien, Director of Communications and Marketing with KCD said in the message. “All students and faculty remain safe and indoors on campus.”

LMPD said investigation is ongoing. ATF Louisville said it is also assisting in police in locating the inmate.

This is a developing story.

