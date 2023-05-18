Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police seeking leads to find suspect in hatchet assault

Louisville Metro police are looking for the following person in connection with a May 10, 2023...
Louisville Metro police are looking for the following person in connection with a May 10, 2023 assault in which a hatchet was used.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for tips to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault.

The assault happened May 10 around 12:50 p.m. Investigators says the man seen in the photo struck a person on the back with a hatchet before fleeing in a white four door sedan.

Police say the victim did suffer an injury but is ok.

The suspect is between 45-55 years old, stands approximately 6′ tall and weighs 200 pounds. The car is described as a white /Crème Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag. The car has large gold rims, dark tint, a sunroof and has a black lip spoiler on the trunk.

Louisvile Metro police say the suspect in a May 10, 2023 assault in which a hatchet was used...
Louisvile Metro police say the suspect in a May 10, 2023 assault in which a hatchet was used was last seen in this car, a white or crème Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag. The car has large gold rims, dark tint, a sunroof and has a black lip spoiler on the trunk.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

The vehicle was last seen in the 3500 block of Northwestern Parkway.

Anyone with information about the man or the car he was seen in is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the tip line are anonymous. Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

When caught, the suspect will be charged with assault and burglary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police presence in eastern Jefferson County due to escaped inmate
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June

Latest News

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police presence in eastern Jefferson County due to escaped inmate
FILE: Chane Behanan
Chane Behanan, former UofL forward, joins championship teammates in The Basketball Tournament
Kegan Kline
Judge grants continuance in sentencing for Miami County man in child porn case
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Hazy skies replaced with rain by Friday night