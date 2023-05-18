Police seeking leads to find suspect in hatchet assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for tips to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault.

The assault happened May 10 around 12:50 p.m. Investigators says the man seen in the photo struck a person on the back with a hatchet before fleeing in a white four door sedan.

Police say the victim did suffer an injury but is ok.

The suspect is between 45-55 years old, stands approximately 6′ tall and weighs 200 pounds. The car is described as a white /Crème Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag. The car has large gold rims, dark tint, a sunroof and has a black lip spoiler on the trunk.

Louisvile Metro police say the suspect in a May 10, 2023 assault in which a hatchet was used was last seen in this car, a white or crème Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag. The car has large gold rims, dark tint, a sunroof and has a black lip spoiler on the trunk. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

The vehicle was last seen in the 3500 block of Northwestern Parkway.

Anyone with information about the man or the car he was seen in is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the tip line are anonymous. Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

When caught, the suspect will be charged with assault and burglary.

