Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Kentucky man charged in child pornography case

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges in a child pornography case.

On Wednesday, troopers from the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Nathan Grandon at his home in Monticello.

Police say the 57-year-old Wayne County man was sharing a sexually explicit image of someone underage on the internet.

Following that discovery, police used a search warrant to confiscate the equipment used in the crime to send to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.

Grandon is currently charged with one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience

Latest News

Live music is coming to Copper & Kings this summer as part of its summer concert series...
Copper & Kings distillery hosting summer concert series
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
FORECAST: Warm & sunny before Friday rain chances
These are just some of the rare kinds of sneakers you'll see at this weekend's event!
Huge sneaker convention coming to Louisville this weekend