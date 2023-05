LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Smoky and hazy today with quiet weather in place.

There will be a small risk for a shower to sneak into central/eastern KY late tonight into early Friday.

Spotty showers will be possible Friday as well.

The main rain chance still appears to be after 10 or 11pm Friday night through sunrise on Saturday.

