Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty

Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the courtroom at the Hall of Justice on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in San Francisco.(Paul Kuroda/ The Standard via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech consultant Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco.

Judge Victor Hwang ordered Momeni held in jail without bail, saying there was a high probability his release could result in great bodily harm to others. Momeni, who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, did not speak and his attorney Paula Canny entered the plea on his behalf.

Lee’s death on April 4 shocked San Francisco’s tech community. He created Cash App, a mobile payment service, and was the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency MobileCoin.

He was found outside a condominium building with three stab wounds, including one in the heart, shortly after 2:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Prosecutors say Momeni, 38, drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over an apparent dispute related to Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia. She appeared in court Thursday alongside Momeni’s mother. Prosecutors said that Momeni’s DNA was found on the blade handle of the knife and Lee’s blood was on the blade.

Canny acknowledged the two men argued in the car before the incident. She said Momeni’s actions were both a measure of self-defense and an accident.

“People can have a fight and not know that somebody’s been mortally wounded,” she told reporters outside court.

Momeni was arrested last month and charged with murder based on surveillance video and testimony from a friend who was with Lee the day before he died. Details were outlined in a motion to detain Momeni.

The two men had been hanging out with Elyassnia, Momeni’s sister, the day before the stabbing, according to the motion. The friend, who was not identified by prosecutors, said Momeni later questioned Lee about whether his sister had been engaging in inappropriate behavior and Lee said she had not.

The friend and Lee later parted ways, and surveillance video showed Lee entering the Millennium Tower, where Elyassnia lives, just after midnight. Video footage then showed Lee and Momeni leaving the building together shortly after 2 a.m. and driving off in Momeni’s car.

Prosecutors say that Momeni drove to a dark and secluded spot, in an area of condos and empty tech offices, and attacked Lee with a kitchen knife. He then sped away “and left victim to slowly die,” according to the motion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
Hokey Weather Facts 5/18/23
Ambassadors will be walking around the LOUMED District each day, helping to improve the...
Louisville Medical and Educational District announces new ambassador program