TARC offering Louisville youth unlimited travel with summer pass

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students who will be home for summer break will be able to take advantage of unlimited travel with TARC through its summer pass.

The Summer Youth Pass costs $30 and allows kids and teens age 6-19 the ability to ride without fares from June 1 through August 1, according to a release.

Families will be able to purchase the Summer Youth Pass starting on May 22. TARC said a current MyTARC student ID card is required to purchase the summer pass.

“The Summer Youth Pass is another great community tradition,” Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director said in a release. “School-age kids can travel safely on TARC all summer long to visit friends and family, get to summer jobs and activities, or just to have fun.”

MyTARC student ID cards can be purchased at TARC’s Union Station (1000 West Broadway) or Nia Center (2901 West Broadway) locations for a one-time setup fee of $5. TARC said a photo will be taken for each student’s card.

Summer passes are able to be loaded onto student ID cards online, at the two TARC locations or select Kroger stores.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

