Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman who was shot multiple times tells her story as part of exhibit

UofL Health is teaming up with the Speed Art Museum to tell the stories of more than a dozen of people who have survived of traumatic experiences in Louisville.
By David Ochoa
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health has teamed up with the Speed Art Museum to tell the stories of more than a dozen of people who have survived of traumatic experiences in Louisville.

“It’s important to remember that there is a life after the traumatic experience happened,” photographer Conner Mackowiak said.

Conner Mackowiak and Scotty Perry worked together to put together the exhibit that features 16 trauma survivors. Perry took the pictures and Mackowiak wrote the stories. The exhibit is a culmination of four years of work.

One of those stories is Valentina Boyd’s.

“His mood just changed,” Boyd said. “It went from being happy-go-lucky to like a demon possessed his body.”

On September 18th, 2021 Boyd and her ex-boyfriend were at Wyandotte Park.

She tried to walk away from him after he had a sudden mood change, but he shot her.

“He unloaded the whole gun. Five bullets on me,” Boyd said. “Three grazed my right side, the fourth bullet I believe they said hit me in the hip and came out an inch from my femur.”

The incident changed her. She said she had to fight off some demons within herself for a little while.

“I secluded myself for a long time until one day something just popped inside of me like, ‘you can’t do this,’” Boyd said. “I feel the great man above spared my life for a reason and that is to be a voice for the women who are too scared and the women who can no longer speak.”

In her exhibit, there’s a picture of Boyd and two women.

Ellen and Stephanie rushed to Boyd's aid after she was shot.
Ellen and Stephanie rushed to Boyd's aid after she was shot.(WAVE)

Boyd calls Ellen and Stephanie, the two women in the photo, angels.

They were playing pickleball in the park when Boyd was shot, and they rushed to her aid and literally gave her the shirts off their back.

“I knew that there was a woman on the right side of me holding pressure on those wounds, but I never knew who was on the left side of this bench where they set me,” Boyd said. “It was Ellen. You can see in the video they take their shirts off, and Stephanie says [she’s wearing] the actual shirt.”

Boyd said she searched for them for a year and a half, but it was Perry who was able to connect them again.

They reunited once again in front of the exhibit of the moment that brought them all together for the first time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder

Latest News

Three PRP High School students signed for their first jobs as welders with WireCrafters.
WireCrafters signing day at PRP High School kickstarts 3 students’ careers
Man in hospital after shooting in PRP
A look upriver from downtown Louisville.
FORECAST: Hazy skies thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke
Each visitor came looking to bring back the best ideas to make sure sports in their communities...
Louisville welcomes adaptive sports advocates to town for annual conference