Breeze Airways offers new nonstop flight from Louisville to Raleigh-Durham

The North Carolina stop is Breeze Airways’ sixth destination flying to and from Louisville.
The North Carolina stop is Breeze Airways' sixth destination flying to and from Louisville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Breeze Airways announced a new flight service flying out of Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The airline said on Friday it would be offering a new nonstop route to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, and is offering low-cost flights on Mondays and Fridays all the way through Labor Day.

The North Carolina stop is Breeze Airways’ sixth destination flying to and from Louisville.

“Louisville has been really good for us, really good air service development program here, and with their support, we’re able to grow,” Brian McCormick, Director of Airport Properties with Breeze Airways said. “This is now destination number six for us, and this is now coming up on our two-year anniversary for Breeze next week.”

In addition, the Raleigh-Durham flight will serve as a “BreezeThru” one-stop for flights to and from Jacksonville, Florida with no change of plane for fliers.

Tickets can be purchased for $55 up through Labor Day.

For more information, click or tap here.

