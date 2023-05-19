Contact Troubleshooters
Case against Southern Indiana funeral home owner pushed back again

Randy Lankford appeared in Clark Circuit Court Friday. He’s facing several charges including more than 40 counts of felony theft for services not rendered.(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - The funeral home owner found with dozens of decomposing bodies inside his business for months has agreed, in principle, to plead guilty.

However, the families affected by the mismanagement of his funeral home will have to wait a little longer before it is presented to a judge.

Randy Lankford appeared in Clark Circuit Court Friday. He’s facing several charges including more than 40 counts of felony theft for services not rendered.

Along along with 31 decomposing bodies, cremated remains of at least 16 other people were found inside Lankford Funeral Home in 2022.

There are several reasons the plea agreement was not presented to the judge. The judge usually assigned to the case was ill, but more importantly, the court didn’t believe the plea was written properly when it comes to paying restitution to more than 40 victims.

Under the proposed plea agreement, Lankford would serve two years in prison, though that time could be served under house arrest. That part is up to the judge.

Cynthia Lorey-Cooke lost her daughter to an overdose. Nicole Lorey was among the remains mishandled by Lankford.

Lorey-Cooke believes there’s been no proof Lankford regrets anything.

”Look what that man has done,” Lorey-Cooke said. “I’m not going to accept any kind of apology. He’s not sorry. He’s a very sick, demented individual that needs to be punished way more than he’s getting.”

The plea agreement would also require Lankford serve 12 years probation.

He’s due back in court May 26 where families hope to see justice finally served.

