City releases public survey results on selection of permanent LMPD chief

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have released survey results from more than 1,000 respondents on what they are looking for in the city’s next permanent police chief.

The survey was offered online through the Louisville Metro’s website and allowed community members to weigh in on their concerns and what qualifications the new police chief should possess.

LMPD’s former chief Erika Shields resigned in Nov. 2022 after a year and 10 months with the department. Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced LMPD’s Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel would serve as the department’s interim chief until a new permanent chief was named.

Greenberg said he was happy to share the opportunity for the community to provide feedback on an important staffing decision.

“Selecting who permanently leads our police department is an extraordinarily important decision and we want to receive all the community input we can,” Greenberg said. “I’m very pleased that so many people took the time to share their thoughts on what they want to see in our next permanent Chief of Police, and we will make sure to make good use of this input as we move forward.”

Some of the key findings from the survey include:

  • 72.4% of people who responded said the new chief would need a track record of reducing crime and promoting community safety.
  • 64.7% believe crime reduction should be the new chief’s top priority, with 55.9% of people believing their top priority should be curbing gun violence.
  • 76.5% of people said honesty and integrity should be the top leadership quality in the next permanent chief.

The survey, conducted by Public Sector Search and Consulting, received a total of 1,214 responses with 1,119 survey takers living within Jefferson County. Of those survey takers, 74.4% reported as white, 15.6% reported as Black, 49.3% reported as male and 47.5% reported as female.

To view the full survey results, click or tap here.

