Downs After Dark returns to Churchill Downs benefiting WaterStep nonprofit

Nighttime racing returns to Churchill Downs on Friday with horse racing, live music and much more benefiting a Louisville-based nonprofit.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nighttime racing returns to Churchill Downs on Friday with horse racing, live music and much more benefiting a Louisville-based nonprofit.

Downs After Dark starts Friday night at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m., according to a release.

Friday’s theme is “Saddles and Sneakers,” where guests are encouraged to bring their best pair of sneakers and donate another pair to WaterStep.

WaterStep will be using the donated sneakers to raise funds to support safe-water solutions and provide water to communities impacted by disaster.

“WaterStep is delighted to bring awareness to our shoe donation model and water solution initiatives through the excitement of Downs After Dark, Saddles and Sneakers,” Kellie Moore, Director of Strategic Initiatives for WaterStep said in a release. “For every three pairs of shoes donated, you can provide a lifetime of safe drinking water. Better quality shoes mean stronger funding power so we thank you for making sure shoes of any size or style are in acceptable condition and free from mold or mildew.”

Churchill Downs said live music will be playing on the Main Stage throughout the night from 5:15 p.m. to 11:30p.m.

General admission for Downs After Dark is $25 per person and includes a reserved seat on the first floor and an official program. Outdoor third-floor box seats are also available for $35 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

