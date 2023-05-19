Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain chances increase ahead of cold front

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated afternoon/evening downpours
  • Widespread (and at times heavy) rain expected overnight
  • Clouds clear Saturday afternoon behind the cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. While an isolated rain chance is possible this afternoon, most look to stay dry during the daytime hours. Rain chances increase this evening as the cold front approaches. Steady widespread rain is expected overnight which will help to push temperatures into the 50s by Saturday morning.

Rain showers quickly push east Saturday morning. Clouds gradually clear through the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. With clear skies and light winds Saturday night, lows fall into the 40s.

We will switch into a summer pattern as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

