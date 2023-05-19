FORECAST: Rainy night ahead of us

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated showers possible this afternoon and early evening

Main rain event will take place during the overnight hours

Drying out Saturday with a pleasant weekend on tap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon hours, with a spotty shower or downpour possible later in the day.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm well into the 70s.

Spotty downpours will be possible this evening, however, the main rain chance will kick in NW to SE starting at around 9 p.m. and lasting as late as 6 a.m. for far southern areas.

Early clouds will break up through the midday and afternoon hours on Saturday. This will allow for a nice recovery in temperatures into the low to mid-70s.

With clear skies and light winds Saturday night, lows fall into the 40s. We will switch into a summer pattern as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.