Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rainy night ahead of us

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers possible this afternoon and early evening
  • Main rain event will take place during the overnight hours
  • Drying out Saturday with a pleasant weekend on tap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon hours, with a spotty shower or downpour possible later in the day.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm well into the 70s.

Spotty downpours will be possible this evening, however, the main rain chance will kick in NW to SE starting at around 9 p.m. and lasting as late as 6 a.m. for far southern areas.

Early clouds will break up through the midday and afternoon hours on Saturday. This will allow for a nice recovery in temperatures into the low to mid-70s.

With clear skies and light winds Saturday night, lows fall into the 40s. We will switch into a summer pattern as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, May 19, 2023

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking
Louisville Metro police are looking for the following person in connection with a May 10, 2023...
Police seeking leads to find suspect in hatchet assault

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/19
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, May 19, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/18
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9