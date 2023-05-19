Free lifeguard training offered by Louisville Parks and Recreation for applicants

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation is hiring lifeguards for the 2023 outdoor pool season and is offering free lifeguard training to anyone who works for the department.

The American Red Cross Lifeguard Training is being provided as an incentive for applicants who commit to work for Louisville Parks for one year, according to a release.

The courses will provide lifeguard, first aid and CPR/AED certifications to teach candidates the life-saving skills they need to respond to emergencies within public pools.

Participants must be at least 15 years old.

Classes will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 22, 23 and 25 at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, located at 201 Reservoir Avenue. All classes must be attended to receive certifications, Louisville Parks said.

Louisville Parks said starting pay for a lifeguard is $15.15 an hour with a guarantee of 36-40 hours per week.

Anyone interested can click or tap here to learn more or call the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at (502) 574-1498.

