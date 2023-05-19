Gov. Beshear’s official portrait unveiled at State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The official portrait of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been unveiled.

The painting of Gov. Beshear was unveiled on May 18 at the Kentucky State Capitol, where it will stay until it is transferred to the Kentucky Hall of Governors after Gov. Beshear’s term ends. The portrait was painted by Louisville artist Melanie Harding Bates.

Bates has been a commissioned portrait artist for over 30 years. According to Bates, commissioned portraits require accuracy in likeness, attention to detail and good communication with one’s client. Bates said she has gained great respect for both the Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear while working with them on this portrait.

The Kentucky Historical Society began collecting items of historical significance in 1878. In 1897, Gov. William O. Bradley requested portraits of several previous governors to be displayed in his office. In 1909, the director of KHS commissioned more paintings of past governors. This collection would eventually become the Kentucky Hall of Governors. By the 1940s, governors began to make their own arrangements to have their portraits painted to add to the collection.

