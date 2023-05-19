Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear’s official portrait unveiled at State Capitol

The official Portrait of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is on display in the State Capitol Building
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The official portrait of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been unveiled.

The painting of Gov. Beshear was unveiled on May 18 at the Kentucky State Capitol, where it will stay until it is transferred to the Kentucky Hall of Governors after Gov. Beshear’s term ends. The portrait was painted by Louisville artist Melanie Harding Bates.

Bates has been a commissioned portrait artist for over 30 years. According to Bates, commissioned portraits require accuracy in likeness, attention to detail and good communication with one’s client. Bates said she has gained great respect for both the Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear while working with them on this portrait.

The Kentucky Historical Society began collecting items of historical significance in 1878. In 1897, Gov. William O. Bradley requested portraits of several previous governors to be displayed in his office. In 1909, the director of KHS commissioned more paintings of past governors. This collection would eventually become the Kentucky Hall of Governors. By the 1940s, governors began to make their own arrangements to have their portraits painted to add to the collection.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking
Louisville Metro police are looking for the following person in connection with a May 10, 2023...
Police seeking leads to find suspect in hatchet assault

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Rain chances increase ahead of cold front
Man dead after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Search warrants for Old National Bank shooting are unsealed