Jack Harlow appears in Louisville for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ premiere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is celebrating the premiere of a new movie featuring his first big role.

On Thursday, Baxter Avenue Theater rolled out the red carpet for a special showing of the new “White Men Can’t Jump” remake which debuts on Hulu on May 19.

Harlow plays alongside Sinqua Walls in the remake of the original 1992 film, which stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

The movie is about a pair of hustlers who swindle cash from unsuspecting basketball players.

Harlow, who plays the character Jeremy, said it’s surreal to now see himself on the same big screen that he watched as a kid growing up.

“I saw a ton of movies here growing up,” Harlow said. “It’s my favorite theater. It means a lot.

He also said how much it meant to be watching the movie alongside the Louisville community.

“I don’t like other places as much as I like here, and it’s a basketball state and it’s a basketball movie,” Harlow said. “I felt like the city would want to see it. I just wanted to see it with my loved ones.”

