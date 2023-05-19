Jeffersonville student selected as nominee for Doodle for Google competition

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A student with Greater Clark County Schools could her artwork featured on Google’s homepage for millions to see.

Alice Lim, a 7th grade student from River Valley Middle School in Jeffersonville, had her art selected as one of the 55 nominees across the United States and surrounding territories as part of the Doodle for Google student contest, according to a release.

The competition had K-12 students create artwork for the Google logo based on the prompt “I am grateful for...”

Alice’s piece, titled “Mom’s Love,” features her and her mother sitting side by side.

“I am so grateful to have my mom by my side, this world will never heal all she had to endure for me to see this world,” Alice said in the artwork’s description.

Students gathered at River Valley Middle School to celebrate Alice being selected as a nominee during a surprise assembly earlier this week.

Voting takes place from May 18 through May 25. Google will announce five National Finalists in late May.

The winner of the competition will be featured on Google’s homepage for a day as well as receiving a $30,000 college scholarship. The winner’s school will also receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program, Google said.

To vote, click or tap here.

