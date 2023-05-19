Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersonville student selected as nominee for Doodle for Google competition

Alice Lim, a 7th grade student from River Valley Middle School in Jeffersonville, had her art...
Alice Lim, a 7th grade student from River Valley Middle School in Jeffersonville, had her art selected as one of the 55 nominees across the United States and surrounding territories as part of the Doodle for Google student contest.(Google/Greater Clark County Schools)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A student with Greater Clark County Schools could her artwork featured on Google’s homepage for millions to see.

Alice Lim, a 7th grade student from River Valley Middle School in Jeffersonville, had her art selected as one of the 55 nominees across the United States and surrounding territories as part of the Doodle for Google student contest, according to a release.

The competition had K-12 students create artwork for the Google logo based on the prompt “I am grateful for...”

Alice’s piece, titled “Mom’s Love,” features her and her mother sitting side by side.

“I am so grateful to have my mom by my side, this world will never heal all she had to endure for me to see this world,” Alice said in the artwork’s description.

Students gathered at River Valley Middle School to celebrate Alice being selected as a nominee during a surprise assembly earlier this week.

Voting takes place from May 18 through May 25. Google will announce five National Finalists in late May.

The winner of the competition will be featured on Google’s homepage for a day as well as receiving a $30,000 college scholarship. The winner’s school will also receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program, Google said.

To vote, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking
Louisville Metro police are looking for the following person in connection with a May 10, 2023...
Police seeking leads to find suspect in hatchet assault

Latest News

Louisville Parks and Recreation is hiring lifeguards for the 2023 outdoor pool season and is...
Free lifeguard training offered by Louisville Parks and Recreation for applicants
Red carpet photos at Louisville's premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at Baxter Avenue Theaters.
Jack Harlow at Louisville premiere of 'White Men Can't Jump'
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is celebrating the premiere of a new movie featuring his first...
Jack Harlow appears in Louisville for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ premiere
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified