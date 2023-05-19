Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman reunites with officers who saved her after she was shot while pregnant

Janae Wright and the
Janae Wright and the(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who was shot six times while she was pregnant was reunited with the officers who responded to the shooting that night.

Louisville police said the shooting happened in February 2021.

Janae Wright was heading home from working late. When she parked at her South Louisville home around 10:30 p.m., she noticed a car with two men inside.

As she hurried to get inside her home, one of the men began walking towards her.

Before she could get inside, Wright said she had a gun in her face, and the man demanded she hand over her purse.

“Please don’t do this,” she begged. “Just take the money...I’m pregnant”.

LMPD said the man robbed her purse and shot her six times. She was shot in her torso, her legs and one round in her femoral artery.

Oftentimes, that injury alone is fatal, LMPD said.

The suspects fled with nothing more than her purse.

Louisville officers Brannock and Richardson were the first ones on the scene. They found Wright on her porch, traumatized and bleeding out.

They immediately began life-saving measures, trying to plug the bullet holes in her body before EMS could take her to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Wright survived and so did her baby boy.

On Wednesday, UofL Health hosted an event called “Live Beyond” to celebrate trauma survivors.

UofL Health reached out to LMPD and asked if the officers that helped save her life would surprise her at the event.

The three shared an emotional reunion two years after Wright almost lost her life.

(Story ends after picture)

Janae Wright
Janae Wright(LMPD)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

