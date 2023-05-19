Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Prestonia neighborhood

(Action News 5)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Prestonia neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00pm officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Preston Highway.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to UofL hospital with what LMPD are saying are non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating. There are no known suspects at this time.

.Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or you can utilize the crime tip portal.

