Man killed in shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police Major Russ Miller.

When officers arrived, they found a man around 23-years-old who had been shot multiple times outside of a home.

Miller said officers started performing CPR on the victim while EMS arrived.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.