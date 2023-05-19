Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed near the Fern Creek neighborhood early Friday.

Louisville metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called to respond to the 9100 block of Beulah Church Road on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

The coroner identified the man as 38-year-old Nicholas Feather.

Ellis said it appears all parties involved are accounted for.

