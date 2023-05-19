Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed near the Fern Creek neighborhood early Friday.

Louisville metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called to respond to the 9100 block of Beulah Church Road on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

The coroner identified the man as 38-year-old Nicholas Feather.

Ellis said it appears all parties involved are accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

