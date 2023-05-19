Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed while cutting grass in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt and Marresa Burke
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Witnesses say the victim was cutting his grass when he was shot.

“I was just upstairs and I was in the kitchen, the big guy came running in saying, ‘He just got shot,’” the victim’s uncle Brian Horton said.

LMPD responded to a shooting on Olive Street around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20′s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Major Russell Miller with LMPD Second Division said officers started performing CPR on the victim while EMS arrived. The man was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

The fatal shooting happened in Councilwoman Tammy Hawkin’s district. LMPD notified her when it happened and she rushed to the scene.

“This is unacceptable,” Hawkins said. “My heart goes out to the ages of 14 to 30, because such senseless crimes are happening.”

Evidence of the fatal shooting is scattered throughout Olive Street. LMPD’s forensic team found shell casings in the street and people’s yards. People living nearby say they are a tightly-knit community and never imagined this happening.

“That’s scary to know the newest homicide is somebody that you know,” Sydawn Hines-Henderson, who lives nearby, said. “This is someone who’s face you recognize, someone you have spoken to, or offered a popsicle. So, at any moment you are walking around out here and your anxiety is on 10.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects. Councilwoman Hawkins hopes more witnesses will speak up.

“I definitely don’t want neighbors to overlook this cause this could be your family member,” Hawkins said. “Don’t wait until tragedy hits your family. I recommended if anybody knows anything speak up because this could be your brother, your uncle, or your son.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

