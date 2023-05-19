Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mobilize Recovery hosts event to honor those fighting addiction, substance abuse

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Addiction and substance abuse are some of the biggest problems facing large parts of America today.

Now, the people who fight it in Louisville are being honored for their efforts. The group Mobilize Recovery alongside Meta hosted an event at the Healing Place.

109,000 Americans died from overdoses last year and Mobilize Recovery believes hearing from the people who have experienced that loss is the best way to prevent it.

“We believe that when corporations, people in recovery, those who are directly impacted come together with policy that good good things can happen and one of the first steps to having these critical discussions,” Ryan Hampton with Mobilize Recovery said. “To seeing what tools are available to non-profits, to individuals, to advocates and that’s what we hope to accomplish today.”

Meta also showed off the digital tools that non-profits use to spread their message and support those struggling with substance abuse.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Police said an initial warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the...
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man arrested after barricading himself in Jeffersonville motel

Latest News

Make Ends Meet: More older Americans in poverty
Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D)
Kentucky congressmen stick to party lines in debt ceiling debate
Janae Wright and the
Louisville woman reunites with officers who saved her after she was shot while pregnant
Race is on for candidates running for Kentucky governor