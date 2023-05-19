Mobilize Recovery hosts event to honor those fighting addiction, substance abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Addiction and substance abuse are some of the biggest problems facing large parts of America today.

Now, the people who fight it in Louisville are being honored for their efforts. The group Mobilize Recovery alongside Meta hosted an event at the Healing Place.

109,000 Americans died from overdoses last year and Mobilize Recovery believes hearing from the people who have experienced that loss is the best way to prevent it.

“We believe that when corporations, people in recovery, those who are directly impacted come together with policy that good good things can happen and one of the first steps to having these critical discussions,” Ryan Hampton with Mobilize Recovery said. “To seeing what tools are available to non-profits, to individuals, to advocates and that’s what we hope to accomplish today.”

Meta also showed off the digital tools that non-profits use to spread their message and support those struggling with substance abuse.

