Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

Former President Barack Obama is among about 500 U.S. citizens banned from Russia.
Former President Barack Obama is among about 500 U.S. citizens banned from Russia.(Camerson Smith / White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — In response to a new round of U.S. sanctions, Russia announced Friday that it was banning 500 Americans from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama and comedian Stephen Colbert.

The list released by the foreign ministry did not specify complaints against each individual. But the ministry said the offenses included spreading Russophobia, supplying Ukraine with arms, and officials “who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called ‘storm of the Capitol.’”

The ban includes 45 members of the U.S. House, Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt, and former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman.

The ministry said it had also denied a U.S. request for consular access to Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in late March and charged with espionage. The ministry said that was in response to the United States denying visas to Russian journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the United Nations last month.

The latest sanctions aimed at Russia include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and companies involved in the war effort. The financial penalties have been primarily focused on sanctions evaders connected to technology procurement for the Kremlin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified

Latest News

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown has died. He was 87.
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
Randy Lankford appeared in Clark Circuit Court Friday. He’s facing several charges including...
Case against Southern Indiana funeral home owner pushed back again
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Man killed in shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is...
American Airlines says it has a deal with the pilots’ union on a new contract; won’t disclose terms
Rev. Al Sharpton eulogizes Jordan Neely, whose chokehold death on a New York City subway set...
Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church