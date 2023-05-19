Contact Troubleshooters
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man barricades himself in Jeffersonville motel

A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.
A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville following reports of an “armed and dangerous” suspect barricading himself.

The incident took place at Holiday Motel on East 10th Street, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Police said an initial warrant was issued at the location for the suspect inside a room at the motel, resulting in the suspect taking “hostile and aggressive action communicating threats of violence.”

Jeffersonville Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team, SWAT Team and QRT Team all responded to the scene.

WAVE News reporter Kennedy Hayes said police had their guns drawn at one of the rooms with a few loud bangs coming from the room.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Hayes tweeted police pulled the suspect out of the motel room.

Police said nearby Northaven School was reported as safe and secure during the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

