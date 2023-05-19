Police, SWAT situation underway outside Jeffersonville motel

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.

WAVE News crews said the incident is taking place at Holiday Motel on East 10th Street. Police and SWAT teams were both seen at the location.

Kennedy Hayes, WAVE News reporter, said police had their guns drawn at one of the rooms with a few loud bangs coming from the room.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Hayes tweeted police pulled the suspect out of the motel room.

Police just pulled the suspect out of the motel room and EMS has arrived. pic.twitter.com/FK5p4i6RuR — Kennedy Hayes (@KennedyHayes_) May 19, 2023

There are no details on what caused the police presence or when it first began.

WAVE has reached out to the Jeffersonville Police Department for additional information.

This story will be updated.

