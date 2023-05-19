Contact Troubleshooters
Police, SWAT situation underway outside Jeffersonville motel

A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.
A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A large police presence has been spotted outside a motel in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.

WAVE News crews said the incident is taking place at Holiday Motel on East 10th Street. Police and SWAT teams were both seen at the location.

Kennedy Hayes, WAVE News reporter, said police had their guns drawn at one of the rooms with a few loud bangs coming from the room.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Hayes tweeted police pulled the suspect out of the motel room.

There are no details on what caused the police presence or when it first began.

WAVE has reached out to the Jeffersonville Police Department for additional information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

