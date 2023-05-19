Race is on for candidates running for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic Governor Andy Beshear began his state-wide re-election bus tour in Western Kentucky on Friday.

In Paducah, WPSD reported that Beshear talked about his accomplishments over the past four years, including record-low unemployment rates.

“And folks, the numbers don’t lie,” Beshear said. “Last year, we set the lowest annual unemployment rate in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Last month, we set the lowest monthly unemployment rate in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Beshear’s tour will continue over the weekend with a stop in Louisville on Sunday.

After securing the nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican candidate Daniel Cameron kicked off his campaign for governor on Friday as well.

Cameron was joined by five other Republican candidates for state office at a news conference in Frankfort. WKYT reported Cameron unveiled part of his plan to make Beshear a one-term governor.

“Andy Beshear is, during this election season, going to try to take credit for things that he didn’t do,” Cameron said. “I often tell people it’s like the person who was born on third base but thinks they hit a triple, and we’re going to remind people of what his actual record is.”

Cameron has served as Kentucky Attorney General since 2020.

