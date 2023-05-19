StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Only a small spotty shower risk into this afternoon and early evening.

The main rain chance still looks to be around 10pm to our NW, around midnight in Louisville and lasting through about 6 or 7am for the rest of Central/Southern KY.

The severe risk is quite low but a few gusty t-storms may take place as the line arrives into southern IN.

Rainfall amounts of .25-.50″ will be common, but if you pick up a t-storm---you can get up to 1″ of rain.

Drier for the rest of the weekend with a summer setup next week.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.