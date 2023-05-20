FORECAST: A beautiful forecast to end the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and warm temperatures for Sunday

Our first warming trend lasts through midweek

Memorial Day looks to be a scorcher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful forecast is in store for today!

Clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine, although a hazy look is likely due to wildfire smoke from the northwest.

Temperatures will remain comfortable, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Mostly clear skies continue into tonight, with lows in the 50s.

Monday’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs.

A few clouds stick around Monday night. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool either, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A weak cold front arrives by the end of the week.

While rain chances from the front will be kept to a minimum, temperatures will be closer to our average highs for May.

Memorial Day Weekend brings another big warm-up, as temperatures quickly soar into the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Showers and storms look to increase following Memorial Day.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the forecast.

