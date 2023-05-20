Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A beautiful forecast to end the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, May 21, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warm temperatures for Sunday
  • Our first warming trend lasts through midweek
  • Memorial Day looks to be a scorcher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful forecast is in store for today!

Clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine, although a hazy look is likely due to wildfire smoke from the northwest.

Temperatures will remain comfortable, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Mostly clear skies continue into tonight, with lows in the 50s.

Monday’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs.

A few clouds stick around Monday night. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool either, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A weak cold front arrives by the end of the week.

While rain chances from the front will be kept to a minimum, temperatures will be closer to our average highs for May.

Memorial Day Weekend brings another big warm-up, as temperatures quickly soar into the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Showers and storms look to increase following Memorial Day.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, May 21, 2023

