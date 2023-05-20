FORECAST: Morning showers give way to afternoon with pleasant temperatures and sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers end midday with increasing sunshine

Pleasant temperatures and clear skies through Sunday

Summer-like trend this upcoming week with much warmer temperatures on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our morning showers will gradually clear through the late morning hours, with most areas looking dry by midday.

The second half of our day will feature a much better forecast. Expect increasing sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon.

With clear skies and light winds Saturday night, lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

For Sunday, expect lots of sunshine with pleasant highs into the upper 70s. Pollen counts will start to increase once again as more stagnant air remains in place.

Mostly clear skies continue into Sunday night with lows in the 50s.

