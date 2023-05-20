Former Louisville Urban League CEO files lawsuit against the organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We now know why the CEO of the Louisville Urban League, Kish Cumi Price, only lasted five months on the job before her abrupt departure.

She has filed a lawsuit with some serious allegations.

According to the lawsuit, Price said she was ousted out of retaliation after she was “informed of and began to witness what she believed to be the misappropriating of grants and other funding” by the Louisville Urban League.

She said she was let go the day before she planned to address it with the board.

Among the allegations in the lawsuit are:

“Conflicts of interests of some of the defendant’s board members and officers”

“$2-million of a $5.7-million gift had been used to pay off a loan,” but Price said the donor, Humana, had not been informed of it.

Price said she was informed by the National Urban League that Louisville was “out of compliance with respect to its education reporting and out of compliance with regard to how it used federal health grants.”

She claimed Louisville Urban League “employees were expected to work for the Sports and Learning Center” while being paid by the Urban League.

WAVE News reached out to the Louisville Urban League for a comment. The League responded:

“On Friday, May 19, 2023, we learned that former Louisville Urban League CEO Dr. Kish Cumi Price filed a lawsuit against the League in Jefferson County Circuit Court. We are deeply saddened by her actions as they detract from both the League’s significant accomplishments and its important work in this community. The League vehemently denies the baseless allegations made by Dr. Price, and will vigorously defend against the meritless claims in the Complaint to protect its mission, vision, and value.”

