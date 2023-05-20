Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County has been caught

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: Norman Wolfe has been caught and arrested, according to a Facebook post from LMPD.

Wolfe was in the area of Brownsboro Road and Lindsey Ave, LMPD said in a comment.

(See previous coverage below)

A heavy police presence was spotted in eastern Jefferson County near the I-265/I-71 interchange on Thursday morning due to an escaped inmate, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD confirmed the escape inmate as Norman K. Wolfe, 31, and has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well as convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Around 8:30 a.m., police were informed an individual was running along the lanes of traffic on I-265 wearing orange clothing. Officers were told the individual was an inmate being taken to Trimble County.

Court documents state Wolfe was expected to appear in court in Trimble County on Thursday morning.

Trimble County jailer Bobby Temple confirmed Wolfe was being taken into the county when he escaped out of the transport vehicle. It’s believed Wolfe may have gotten out through a window.

Temple said the jail officer was not hurt and is still within Jefferson County.

LMPD and other agencies began searching the surrounding area to find Wolfe, and the department told nearby businesses and schools to take precautions.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers said Wolfe had kidnapped two victims from the 8500 block of Brownsboro Road and were forced to drive the suspect to the area of River Road and Edith Avenue.

The victims were found unharmed and told police the incident happened around 10:20 a.m.

Temple described Wolfe as a “very subdued inmate” and Thursday’s incident was the first trouble report they had on him.

Norman K. Wolfe (LMPD)

According to court documents, Wolfe was a convicted felon out of Clark County, Indiana and had been arrested in April in connection to a burglary in the 900 block of Logan Street.

Police said on April 6, Wolfe went to the home of a former partner and started arguing. When a third person approached Wolfe and the victim, Wolfe is said to have pulled a gun from his clothing.

The third party was passed the gun once Wolfe saw officers at the door, and Wolfe ran towards the back of the home.

Wolfe is said to have went to a detached garage less than a mile away in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street and barricaded himself inside.

Documents state Wolfe made threats to LMPD and SWAT, saying he would “kill himself if anyone approached him.”

He was taken into custody a short time later by LMPD, SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team.

Police said new charges for Thursday’s incident are expected once Wolfe is taken into custody.

Jefferson County Public Schools said kids at several nearby schools were being kept inside until they received an all-clear from police.

The list of schools include Norton Commons Elementary, Norton Elementary, Bowen Elementary, Chancey Elementary, Wilder Elementary, Zachary Taylor Elementary, Kammerer Middle, Westport Middle and Ballard High School.

Police gave the all-clear to JCPS to return to normal operations around 12:30 p.m.

JCPS did confirm the police activity was not connected to any of the district’s schools.

Kentucky Country Day School, a private school in Louisville near the area, also confirmed it is in soft lockdown as requested by LMPD, according to a message sent to school families.

“We are cooperating with and awaiting an all-clear message from law enforcement,” Sam O’Brien, Director of Communications and Marketing with KCD said in the message. “All students and faculty remain safe and indoors on campus.”

LMPD said investigation is ongoing. ATF Louisville said it is also assisting in police in locating the inmate.

This is a developing story.

