Jury returns guilty verdict in National Turnpike shooting death trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a three day trial, a Jefferson County jury has returned a guilty verdict in the August 2021 National Turnpike shooting death of James Ludwick.

According to the Office of the Commonweath’s Attorney, Faysal Hassan has been found guilty after the jury heard witness testimony and evidence from the night of the incident.

Louisville Metro Police Officers responded to the scene on National Turnpike for a report of a shooting. James Ludwick was found suffering from a gunshot wound to abdomen.

Hassan stated the he acted in self-defense after catching Ludwick stealing from his business and armed with a sawzall.

Faysal Hassan has agreed to a sentence of three years. Hassan is schedule for a sentence hearing on July 21.

