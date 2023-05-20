Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jury returns guilty verdict in National Turnpike shooting death trial

(Arizona's Family)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a three day trial, a Jefferson County jury has returned a guilty verdict in the August 2021 National Turnpike shooting death of James Ludwick.

According to the Office of the Commonweath’s Attorney, Faysal Hassan has been found guilty after the jury heard witness testimony and evidence from the night of the incident.

Louisville Metro Police Officers responded to the scene on National Turnpike for a report of a shooting. James Ludwick was found suffering from a gunshot wound to abdomen.

Hassan stated the he acted in self-defense after catching Ludwick stealing from his business and armed with a sawzall.

Faysal Hassan has agreed to a sentence of three years. Hassan is schedule for a sentence hearing on July 21.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Police said an initial warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the...
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man arrested after barricading himself in Jeffersonville motel
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

Latest News

Former Louisville Urban League CEO files lawsuit against the organization
Man in hospital after shooting in Prestonia neighborhood
More than two hundred students of all abilities gathered at Eastern High School Friday for a...
Eastern High School hosts field day for hundreds of students of all abilities
Mobilize Recovery hosts event to honor those fighting addiction, substance abuse