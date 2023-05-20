Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood while he was cutting grass outside his home has been identified.

Javon M. Bailey died from a gunshot wound at University Hospital less than 30 minutes after he was shot in the 1600 block of Olive Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. and found Bailey at the scene, who had been shot multiple times, according to Louisville Metro Police Major Russell Miller.

Crews began performing CPR on the victim until EMS arrived, where the victim was taken to University Hospital and died a short time later.

There are no suspects in the case, police said. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

