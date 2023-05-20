Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation said the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools need major repairs and are not scheduled to open.

Instead, the city will spend the summer renovating the pools with a budget of several million dollars.

Construction should start by the end of the year.

There is another $100,000 in the Metro Parks’ budget to fund alternative activities in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an initial warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the...
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man arrested after barricading himself in Jeffersonville motel
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified
Norman Wolfe was caught near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Lindsay Ave
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County has been caught
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified

Latest News

Norman Wolfe was caught near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Lindsay Ave
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County has been caught
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Louisville Skyline
FORECAST: Morning showers give way to afternoon with pleasant temperatures and sunshine
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens