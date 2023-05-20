Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation said the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools need major repairs and are not scheduled to open.

Instead, the city will spend the summer renovating the pools with a budget of several million dollars.

Construction should start by the end of the year.

There is another $100,000 in the Metro Parks’ budget to fund alternative activities in the Algonquin neighborhood.

