Woman in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is the hospital following a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Woodlawn Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to UofL Hospital and officials said she is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

