Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

(Source: MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is the hospital following a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Woodlawn Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to UofL Hospital and officials said she is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Police said an initial warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the...
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man arrested after barricading himself in Jeffersonville motel
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood identified
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Former Louisville Urban League CEO files lawsuit against the organization
Jury returns guilty verdict in National Turnpike shooting death trial
Man in hospital after shooting in Prestonia neighborhood