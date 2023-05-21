3 Teens, 1 Woman shot in The Portland Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in The Portland Neighborhood injures three female teens and a woman.

Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 600 block of North 34th Street around 10:42 PM Saturday.

Officers found four victims at the scene.

The woman and teen girls, who are all believed to be around 17 years old, were all taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating the shooting.

LMPD has not arrested the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.

