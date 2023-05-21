Contact Troubleshooters
3 Teens, 1 Woman shot in The Portland Neighborhood

3 teens, 1 woman injured in shooting on North 34th Street.
3 teens, 1 woman injured in shooting on North 34th Street.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in The Portland Neighborhood injures three female teens and a woman.

Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 600 block of North 34th Street around 10:42 PM Saturday.

Officers found four victims at the scene.

The woman and teen girls, who are all believed to be around 17 years old, were all taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating the shooting.

LMPD has not arrested the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Mom and child injured in shooting in the Russell Neighborhood.
