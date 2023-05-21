3-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood early Sunday.

Around 3 a.m., officers were notified a child shot in the leg was brought to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means.

Police said the shooting happened on Greenwood Avenue and South 32nd Street Saturday night.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police are interviewing people about the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

