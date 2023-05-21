LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Beecher Street. Officers arrived and found a man shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Hathaway Avenue.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said all parties involved have been accounted for.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.

