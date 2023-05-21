Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Outer Loop Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop at Robbs Lane around 5:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Preliminary investigation shows that an SUV was trying to turn left from Outer Loop onto Robbs Lane when it hit a motorcycle, Mitchell said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. The driver of the SUV was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Mitchell said no charges are expected at this time.

