Mother, 5-year-old son injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

Mom and child injured in shooting in the Russell Neighborhood.
Mom and child injured in shooting in the Russell Neighborhood.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman and her 5-year-old son were injured after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Saturday night.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to South 24th Street and Magazine Street around 10:35 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a mother and her 5-year-old son shot. Police said there was a 3-year-old in the home as well, but they were not hurt.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment, and his mother was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Mitchell said they are both expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD is working to determine if the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD or submit a tip through the online portal by clicking here.

