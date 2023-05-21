Woman and Child injured in Russell Neighborhood Shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman and 5 year-old girl are injured after a shooting in the Russell Neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to 24th and Magazine Street around 10:35 PM Saturday.

Officers found a total of three people at the scene.

The 5-year-old girl was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The woman was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police found a 3-year-old at the scene with the shooting victims, but the child was not hurt.

Mitchell said the woman is the mother of both children.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is working to determine if the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.

LMPD has not arrested a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s anonymous tipline at (502)-574-LMPD or submit a tip through the online portal by clicking here.

