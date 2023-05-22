Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 men in hospital after shooting in PRP

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men are in the hospital following a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane around 9:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man that had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials said he is expected to survive.

A short time later, two men arrived at Southwest Hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials believe all three were a part of the same incident.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Norman Wolfe was caught near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Lindsay Ave
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County has been caught
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Police said an initial warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the...
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man arrested after barricading himself in Jeffersonville motel
Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Kone and their peers talked, listened, learned and advocated for solutions to issues most...
Jefferson County teens speak in Washington, D.C. after being selected for National Summit
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Louisville Skyline
FORECAST: Pleasant and warm start to the work week
Norton Healthcare providers see rise in strep throat cases