3 men in hospital after shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men are in the hospital following a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane around 9:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man that had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials said he is expected to survive.

A short time later, two men arrived at Southwest Hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials believe all three were a part of the same incident.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

