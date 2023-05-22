American Printing House for the Blind breaks ground on new ‘Dot Experience’ museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Printing House for the Blind hosted a groundbreaking event for its new museum titled “The Dot Experience.”

On Monday, city leaders and officials gathered for the groundbreaking on the new museum, which will be built on Frankfort Avenue.

Officials said the museum pays homage to APH’s history and commitment to Braille, according to a release.

The American Printing House of the Blind said the museum is being designed with inclusion in mind to allow everyone to enjoy the stories within. (American Printing House for the Blind)

Braille was created by Louis Braille back in the early 1800s as a physical method of writing words, numbers and more to serve blind or visually-impaired people.

The American Printing House of the Blind said the museum is being designed with inclusion in mind to allow everyone to enjoy the stories within.

“Our plan for The Dot Experience is that it will change minds about blindness, leading to a more open minded society that includes people with disabilities more fully in our workforce, in our schools, and in our communities,” Phoebe Wood, APH Board Chair said.

The APH museum currently features original Braille machines, Stevie Wonder’s piano and Hellen Keller’s desk.

The Dot Experience is scheduled to open in 2025.

For more information on the American Printing House, click or tap here.

