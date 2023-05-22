Bearno’s hosting fundraiser on Tuesday for Officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bearno’s Pizza said it will be raising funds at all Louisville and Southern Indiana restaurants on Tuesday for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt.

Several Bearno’s locations posted the fundraiser through social media, stating 20% of all dine-in, carryout and delivery sales will go directly to Wilt’s family.

Wilt was one of the two responding officers at the Old National Bank shooting on April 10 alongside Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway.

During the incident, Wilt was shot in the head and Galloway received a minor injury.

Wilt had been at University Hospital for a month before showing progress, being removed from a ventilator and life-sustaining equipment on May 8 and being transferred to UofL Health - Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10.

Louisville Metro Police continues to collect donations for Wilt’s medical expenses. To find out more and to make a donation, click or tap here.

To find your nearest Bearno’s location, click or tap here.

