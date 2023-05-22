Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

First SEKY Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Corbin

Safe Haven Baby Box established in Corbin
Safe Haven Baby Box established in Corbin(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Corbin Fire Department introduced a new element within its station that can help to save babies for many years to come.

“We’ve all talked about it, we’ve been like ‘one day we’ll have a Safe Haven Baby Box,’ and today’s that day,” said Jack Partin, Battalion Chief with the Corbin Fire Department.

For several years, the Corbin Fire Department has been working with CHI St. Joseph London Hospital to put a Safe Haven Baby Box inside the department.

“Our overall goal is to see a reduction in child fatalities, and so we find creative ways to give parents tangible tools to have a safer option of whatever it may be that they’re deciding to do,” said Mollie Harris, Violence Prevention Manager at CHI St. Joseph London.

If a parent chooses to surrender their baby, they can leave them inside the Baby Box. The department is then alerted that the child was dropped off and can take them to the nearest hospital.

Officials said the Safe Haven Baby Box is for infants 30 days old and younger.

Parents who are weighing their options can also call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
(LEFT) Anisia Anderson (RIGHT) Maleek White
Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking
Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Police: Man planning to murder family members had assault rifle, body armor
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million...
‘I ran out of gas’: Ky. man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank

Latest News

Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warm, sunny before cold front arrives
“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people...
Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service
Protesters urging the JCPS school board to not comply with SB 150.
Protesters urge JCPS school board to not comply with SB 150
A friendly game of kick ball at the park.
OSHN opens grant applications for vendors offering summer programs to teens