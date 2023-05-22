First SEKY Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Corbin

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Corbin Fire Department introduced a new element within its station that can help to save babies for many years to come.

“We’ve all talked about it, we’ve been like ‘one day we’ll have a Safe Haven Baby Box,’ and today’s that day,” said Jack Partin, Battalion Chief with the Corbin Fire Department.

For several years, the Corbin Fire Department has been working with CHI St. Joseph London Hospital to put a Safe Haven Baby Box inside the department.

“Our overall goal is to see a reduction in child fatalities, and so we find creative ways to give parents tangible tools to have a safer option of whatever it may be that they’re deciding to do,” said Mollie Harris, Violence Prevention Manager at CHI St. Joseph London.

If a parent chooses to surrender their baby, they can leave them inside the Baby Box. The department is then alerted that the child was dropped off and can take them to the nearest hospital.

Officials said the Safe Haven Baby Box is for infants 30 days old and younger.

Parents who are weighing their options can also call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-99BABY1.

